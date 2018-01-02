New York Giants Roster, Injury News 2018: Will Eli Manning Remain the Team's Starting Quarterback?

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) leaves the field after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 22, 2017.

As Eli Manning left the field at MetLife Stadium following the New York Giants' 18–10 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, many have wondered if this was going to be his last game as a member of the team.

New Giants general manager Dave Gettleman had hinted that they intend to go into the 2018 season with Manning as their starting quarterback in his first press conference as a member of the organization last Friday, but the four-time Pro Bowler knows that his standing with the team is far from cemented in spite of what Gettleman said in front of the media.

"Well, I think we've just got to see what happens," Manning said after their regular season finale, via ESPN. "So, again, when we talk — I always think the talks in person are more important than what's said in the media. So, we'll have a discussion and I look forward to that," he added.

Manning also reiterated that he prefers to stay with the Giants.

"Yeah, 100 percent," Manning stated. "I don't want to go play football anywhere else. This is where I want to play, this is my family, the New York Giants. So, hopefully they feel the same way and we can make that work out," he continued.

After going 3–13 this season, the Giants will have to make some big moves this offseason if they want to upgrade their roster, and bringing in a quarterback to replace Manning is one of the options they have to consider.

In fact, some observers have already speculated that the Giants would draft a quarterback in this year's draft and ship Manning elsewhere in the middle of the 2018 season.

Manning is facing an uncertain future with the team this offseason. But whatever happens, fans will always remember him fondly for bringing two Super Bowl titles to the city of New York.