(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/BellaMeghan) Muhammad Wilkerson signing autographs at the NY Jets Draft Party in the locker room of MetLife Stadium on April 25, 2013.

Muhammad Wilkerson days as a member of the New York Jets may be numbered.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta has reported that team insiders have told him that the Jets are prepared to cut ties with Wilkerson after the season because they are tired of his antics on and off the field.

"There's a strong sentiment in the building that Wilkerson cannot — and should not — be a part of an organization so invested in remaking its culture. Some people are ticked off at Wilkerson's repeated violation of team rules. Others have grown tired of Wilkerson's disappearing act on gamedays, while picking up a Pro Bowl paycheck," Mehta said in his report.

"The team could restructure Wilkerson's contract (aka — significant pay cut) before trading him. Remember: This regime was amenable to trading him for draft picks and/or moving up in the draft in the past," he added.

Of course, the Jets will also have the option of cutting Wilkerson in March before his salary for the 2018 season becomes guaranteed. He is slated to earn $16.75 million next season.

Wilkerson has failed to live up to expectations since he signed a five-year, $86-million contract in the 2016 offseason and he has shown a level of immaturity unbecoming of a player who was supposed to be one of the leaders of the team.

According to NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes, Wilkerson has turned up late for several team meetings already this season, and sometimes, he doesn't even bother to show up. The Pro Bowler has also done this in previous seasons as a member of the Jets.

Last week, the Jets decided to bench him for most of the first quarter in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he missed a walk-through and a meeting. On Wednesday, he refused to talk to the media about the benching.