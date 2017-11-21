New York Knicks Center Joakim Noah Out of the Rotation, May Be Moved at Some Point This Season

(Photo: Reuters/Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) reacts after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 16, 2017.

Joakim Noah just doesn't fit in New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek's system. That much should be clear by now.

The two-time All-Star hasn't played a single minute since he returned to the lineup last week, and he probably won't see much action with the Knicks this season since he's sitting behind Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangómez on the depth chart at center.

"Listen, man, you guys understand the situation right now. I'm just trying to be the best that I can be. I don't know what that is. I'm not playing. I haven't played in 10 months. I've gone through some injuries. I've gone through a lot of things. But at the same time this is not — I'm not making an excuse. This is my reality," Noah said, via the New York Post.

"I'm going to do my best in a team setting. That's always been who I've been. I just want to be true to myself," he added.

The former National Basketball Association (NBA) Defensive Player of the Year has been on a steady decline in the past few seasons, and he hasn't played since he was handed a 20-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy last season.

Right now, it seems the Knicks will have to find a way to part ways with Noah and the remaining three years of his four-year, $72-million contract, but trading him won't be easy because of his massive contract.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, the team may eventually have to use the stretch provision on Noah if they want to dump him.

As of the moment, Noah is still a member of the Knicks, but he's clearly not a part of their plans for the future.

Noah averaged 5.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 46 games with the Knicks last season.