New York Knicks Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Out At Least Two Weeks Due to Stress Injury in Leg

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena, Oct. 29, 2017.

New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is going to be out for a while he recovers from a stress injury in his lower left leg.

The Knicks have announced that Hardaway is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks as he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation to address the ailment. However, the team didn't specify if the injury is a stress reaction or a stress fracture.

If it's a stress reaction, the Knicks should get Hardaway back in a couple of weeks. But he could be looking at a lengthy absence if it's a stress fracture.

"A leading expert on basketball leg injuries, Dr. William Hsu of Northwestern, told The Post a stress reaction to those inflamed bones can put a player out two to six weeks. A stress fracture is more of a two-month process but surgery is not required," the New York Post's Marc Berman said in his report.

"A stress reaction can turn into a stress fracture if it's not rested. A stress fracture can turn into a complete fracture if played on," he added.

Well, this is a little worrisome for the Knicks because they are currently in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference and they need Hardaway to help Kristaps Porziņģis shoulder the scoring load.

"Guys that can create their own stuff is important. Tim's played great for us so far. It's a tough loss so far," Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said, via the New York Post.

Hardaway is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in a little over 34 minutes a game. He's also shooting 42 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Hardaway has struggled early in the season, but he's still the team's second-leading scorer behind Porziņģis.