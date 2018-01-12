New York Knicks NBA Trade Rumors: Center Willy Hernangómez Drawing Trade Interest

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks center Willy Hernangómez (14) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the second half at Madison Square Garden, Feb 12, 2017.

It's been a miserable season so far for New York Knicks center Willy Hernangómez.

People how have seen him play during his rookie campaign definitely didn't expect to see him wallowing on the bench this season, but he just can't seem to crack the rotation as Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn continue to get most of the minutes at center.

The second-year center may not have played much this season, but that hasn't stopped teams from reaching out to the Knicks to ask if he's available for trade, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.

"Teams having interest in a player and competing a deal for one are two very different things, of course. But it's not unreasonable to think Hernangomez could be acquired for the right return. New York has four centers on the roster (Kanter, O'Quinn, Hernangomez and Joakim Noah) and opposing teams believe that one of the centers will likely be available via trade as the deadline approaches," Begley said in his report.

Players often get nervous when they hear their name get mentioned in trade rumors, but it seems to have the opposite effect on Hernangómez.

"I feel great to know other teams are interested about me, right?," Hernangómez said recently, via the New York Post. "My situation is like this right now, not playing much. But I'm ready," he added.

Of course, Hernangómez is just frustrated by the lack of playing time, and the Knicks can keep him happy if they can clear the logjam at center. Reports have indicated that the Knicks are prepared to move O'Quinn if they fall out of playoff contention, so this issue may be resolved in the coming weeks.

The Spanish center has only appeared in 18 games this season, and he's averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in under 10 minutes per game.