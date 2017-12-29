New York Knicks NBA Trade Rumors: Hernangómez Still Part of the Future, O'Quinn May Get Traded

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks center Willy Hernangómez (14) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the second half at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 12, 2017.

A lot of basketball enthusiasts have questioned the New York Knicks' decision to keep Willy Hernangómez on the bench in the first couple of months of the season.

The Spanish center had been a revelation during his rookie campaign with the Knicks, but he just can't seem to push his way back into the rotation this season since Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn are playing really well.

The Knicks had no choice but to keep him on the bench, but make no mistake about it, Hernangómez is still considered one of their building block of the future.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, Hernangómez may soon get the playing time he has been asking for if they struggle in the coming weeks.

"According to sources, the Knicks still consider Hernangomez, 23, a part of the future. If this stretch of 16 of 20 games on the road tosses the Knicks out of the playoff picture, they certainly will step up their bid to trade O'Quinn at the deadline and open up playing time for the Spanish center who is Kristaps Porzingis' best friend," Berman said in his report.

The Knicks should be able to get a fair return for O'Quinn since he has been very productive thus far this season, and moving him appears to be the logical choice if they want to keep Hernangómez around for the long term.

For now, the second-year center just has to be patient because he will get his opportunity to play. And if the Knicks fall out of the playoff picture, he may see his playing time increase sooner rather than later.

"I'm young, it's my second year. I have to play to get better. I've been working really hard every day. Everything I do I is 100 percent," Hernangómez said, via the New York Post.