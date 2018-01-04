New York Knicks NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee May Be a Potential Landing Spot for Kyle O'Quinn

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Could the New York Knicks deal center Kyle O'Quinn this season?

Sooner or later, Kyle O'Quinn's name was bound to appear in trade rumors due to the New York Knicks' logjam at center.

The New York Post's Marc Berman has recently said O'Quinn was expected to opt out of the final year of his contract following the season, so in the next few weeks, the Knicks would likely shop him around the league to see what they could get in return for the veteran big man.

The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly in the market for a center and they have been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan in recent weeks. However, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has made a suggestion that makes a lot of sense. The Bucks should explore the possibility of acquiring O'Quinn if the asking price for Jordan is too steep.

"We know the Bucks are buyers because they already landed Eric Bledsoe," Hughes said.

"If it can't connect on a DJ deal, maybe Milwaukee will turn its search for bulk toward O'Quinn. If only in terms of aesthetics, the Knicks center would provide a change of pace from the willowy John Henson and Thon Maker. In addition to bearded heft and sheer physicality, O'Quinn is also a more daring passer than either Henson or Maker. He's a decent floor-spacer out to long-two range, and he'll defend the rim," he continued.

This deal makes sense because the Knicks really need to free up minutes for Willy Hernangómez.

But it should be noted that the Bucks have looked into acquiring the Golden State Warriors' JaVale McGee as well, so they are also looking for other cheap options.

In just under 17 minutes a game this season, O'Quinn is averaging 6.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 58.4 percent from the field and 74.1 percent from the free-throw line. Those are solid numbers in limited minutes.