New York Knicks NBA Trade Rumors: Willy Hernangómez Continues to Draw Trade Interest

The New York Knicks will probably get a lot of calls in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline as they look to move one of their centers.

Backup center Kyle O'Quinn is the most likely to be moved in the coming weeks, but Willy Hernangómez has been drawing a lot of interest on the trade market as well and the Knicks may be willing to part ways with him for the right price, per ESPN's Ian Begley.

"Teams who have spoken with the Knicks believe they are keeping their options open on O'Quinn and Hernangomez and, like all teams at this time of year, are looking for the best return available for either player," Begley said in his report.

"Hernangomez, though, might bring back more value than Kanter or O'Quinn because of his age and contract," he added.

Many had assumed that Hernangómez would get the lion share of the minutes at the center position after his impressive rookie campaign with the Knicks last season, but his role was reduced significantly with the arrival of Enes Kanter and the emergence of O'Quinn.

Hernangómez hasn't really seen much action at all this season. The Spanish center is only averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in under 10 minutes a game this season. He's shooting an efficient 59.7 percent from the field, but his free-throw shooting is simply horrendous (40.9 percent).

In an interview with the New York Daily News after Tuesday night's loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, Hernangómez reiterated that he doesn't really mind getting traded as long as he gets the chance to play significant minutes.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Hernangómez said. "The trade deadline is coming. Like I've said a couple times, I'm 23, I'm hungry. I want to play. Whatever happens, I'm ready for it," he continued.