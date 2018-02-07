Reuters/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets around New York Knicks center Willy Hernangómez (14) at the Air Canada Centre, Nov. 17, 2017.

Willy Hernangómez has been frustrated by the lack of playing time, and it seems to have finally reached a boiling point.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Hernangómez's representatives have reportedly asked the New York Knicks to move him before the trade deadline on Thursday.

Hernangómez has shown a lot of promise during his rookie campaign with the Knicks. In fact, he was once considered a future franchise cornerstone. However, he slid down the depth chart when Enes Kanter arrived last summer, and he was out of the rotation by the time the season began because of the emergence of Kyle O'Quinn.

The Spanish center has never been happy with his limited role, and his relationship with the Knicks has deteriorated rapidly as he continued to sit on the bench. Hernangómez has only appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in under 10 minutes per game.

"All I can say is that I want to be somewhere where I can have minutes, where I can play and where I can keep developing," Hernangómez said, via the New York Daily News. "To be able to do that in New York would be amazing, everybody knows I love the city, I love the fans. I love playing with KP. But right now it's not happening. So the only thing I really want is to find the best way for my future before Thursday." he continued.

The second-year center has been drawing a lot of trade interest lately, and the Knicks have been listening to offers. However, the New York Post's Zach Braziller and Marc Berman have reported that the Knicks are expected to hold onto him unless they can get a decent return by trading him.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that the Knicks have been exploring trades involving O'Quinn and guard Courtney Lee as well.