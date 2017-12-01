New York Knicks Roster, Injury News 2017: Kristaps Porziņģis Sprains Ankle, MRI Results Negative

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porziņģis (6) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and Sacramento Kings shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden, Nov. 11, 2017.

The entire New York Knicks organization can breathe a sigh of relief because Kristaps Porziņģis' ankle injury doesn't appear to be serious.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results on his right ankle came back negative. There was no structural damage so the Latvian forward shouldn't be out for long.

In fact, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek hasn't ruled out the possibility of him playing this Sunday when they take on the Orlando Magic.

"It's a twisted ankle. We've all had twisted ankles," Hornacek said, via Newsday. "We know that that hurts. As long as something's not broken, you're going to come back in a week or two, max. We were happy to see him warming up. We knew he had just sprained it. It wasn't any Gordon Heyward thing or anything like that. He'll get treatment from our guys and hopefully be ready next game," he continued.

Porziņģis also seem optimistic about his chances of playing this Sunday, and he jokingly said that some people actually call him "lizard" because he recovers quickly from injuries.

"I'm going to get treatment, stay on top of this, and hopefully the lizard can be ready for Sunday," he stated, according to theScore.

The seven-foot-three forward is usually referred to as a "unicorn" because of his unique skill set at his size, but if he's healthy enough to suit up for the Knicks this Sunday, fans better start calling him the "lizard."

Porziņģis rolled his right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat after forward Justise Winslow accidentally stepped on his foot while they were chasing a loose ball on the baseline.

He was actually cleared to return after X-rays came back negative, but the Knicks decided to keep him on the bench because they already had a commanding lead in the second half.