New York Knicks Shopping Forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas to Clear Roster Space for Joakim Noah

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Augustas Didžgalvis) Mindaugas Kuzminskas with the Lithuanian national team.

With Joakim Noah set to return next week after serving his 20-game suspension for violating the National Basketball Association's (NBA) anti-drug policy, the New York Knicks will have to part ways with someone to make room for him on the roster.

Releasing a player is the easiest way to free up roster space, but the ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that the Knicks want to work out a trade first and they are exploring the possibility of moving seldom-used forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

Last week, the New York Post's Marc Berman also reported that Kuzminskas' representatives were gauging trade interest around the league for the Lithuanian forward. However, Kuzminskas would neither confirm nor deny he's on the trading block when he was asked on Tuesday.

"I know just what I read on the internet," Kuzminskas said, via the New York Post. "I cannot comment on rumors and the things which are not coming officially from me or my team or my agent. So all the time there are a lot of talks and this time they're about me. That's natural because we have 16 players when Joakim comes back and they have to do something but I have no information," he added.

Kuzminskas is not a part of the rotation this season and he's better off playing elsewhere if he wants the chance to earn more minutes. He has only played in one game this season and he was on the floor for less than two minutes.

If the Knicks can't find a trade partner for the forward, Begley said veteran guard Ramon Sessions is the most likely to be waived.

It is interesting to note that the Jarrett Jack actually has a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. However, releasing him may not be an option right now because he has been playing really well and the team is currently 5–1 with him as a starter.