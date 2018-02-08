New York Knicks Trade Rumors: Knicks Targeting Assets to Bolster Rebuild

Reuters/Reinhold Matay - USA Today Sports Elfrid Payton Jr. of the Orlando Magic is among the players the Knicks are reportedly inquiring about.

As every trade deadline approaches, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers seem to be connected to every name in the market. Currently, the Knicks are being tied to certain young players to bolster their rebuild.

The Knicks are currently connected with players such as Orlando Magic point guard Elfrid Payton Jr. and Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Both Hollis-Jefferson and Payton Jr. are extremely young but proven prospects that can help the Knicks win in the long-term and short-term.

The reason for this would be the two team's recent struggles. Both teams are "rebuilding" and have young stars in the making, with New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis being a first-time All-star this year.

Recently, the Knicks proved that they meant business by trading young center Willy Hernangomez to Charlotte for a slew of draft picks. While Hernangomez is promising, the young player is part of the big man logjam in New York featuring Porzingis, Kyle O'Quinn, Enes Kanter, and Joakim Noah.

The recent trade of Hernangomez should only be seen as a springboard, however. Although losing a great prospect over the ghastly contract of Noah could hurt, New York gave itself an advantage by adding draft picks as its assets.

Now, the Knicks have a higher chance of trading the often-injured Noah. While Noah's hefty contract may still make him immovable, the Knicks can also off-load veterans Kyle O'Quinn and Courtney Lee for even more draft picks. On the contrary, adding a veteran and a draft pick for Hollis-Jefferson might entice the Brooklyn Nets, especially since the team is devoid of picks.

While the Orlando Magic expressed their desire of wanting "talented" players and not draft picks, adding a sweetener such as a first rounder for Payton Jr. could allow the team to pull a trigger, especially since Payton's days in Orlando seemed numbered.

Nothing yet is guaranteed, but after the Hernangomez trade, it looks like New York is set to pursue more young players and picks before the Feb. 8 deadline.