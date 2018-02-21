New York Mets GM Hints at Seeing Tim Tebow in the Major League

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove Tim Tebow is hitting at almost .300 for the St. Lucie Mets.

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson recently told the press that he thinks Tim Tebow could soon be promoted to the major league.

The rumors of Tebow heading to the majors started when he was recently spotted training with the New York Mets. When asked about the possibilities, Alderson said: "I think he will play in the major leagues. That's my guess. That's my hope and to some extent, after a year and a half, a modest expectation."

While he used the word "guess," it would not be surprising to see that prediction coming from the general manager materialize, especially if Tebow's performance continues to improve in the near future -- something that Alderson said was what the player has been showing lately.

The Mets GM also expressed that he was "happy" having Tebow in their organization and that the former NFL quarterback has been doing well in his professional baseball career, even calling his performance "phenomenal" for what the minor league requires.

Alderson also dismissed and called "crazy" the fact that some people undermine Tebow's worth as a professional baseball player because he did not enter the league through the typical process.

In June 2017, Tebow was promoted to play as an outfielder for the St. Lucie Mets, and going up to the majors would vindicate his huge career change. He had originally been drafted to the National Football League as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

He was officially an NFL player until 2015 after signing a short-lived deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The following year, Tebow announced that he had decided to play as a professional baseball player and was signed by the Mets in September of that year.

Ultimately, Alderson recognized that their "experiment" of putting Tebow in the minor league will somehow come to an end. But the Mets GM noted that the player has "made meaningful progress."

When asked to react to Alderson's pronouncements, Tebow simply said he wanted to focus on the task at hand. "My goal is to focus on this day. Our outfield work, my training session, getting to know all the new coaches and working as hard as I can. ... Wherever they decide to put me, I'm going to be able to lock in and give it everything I have," Tebow said.