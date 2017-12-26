New York Mets MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in a Reunion With Jay Bruce

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Aside from signing veteran reliever Anthony Swarzak to a two-year, $14-million deal on Dec. 15, the New York Mets haven't really made any significant moves this offseason. However, that may change in the coming weeks as they continue to look for free agent options at first base.

According to the New York Posts' Mike Puma, the Mets have stayed in touch with Jay Bruce, but they have yet to offer him a deal.

In 146 games with the Yankees and Cleveland Indians last season, Bruce posted a 0.254/0.324/0.508 slash line. He also had 36 home runs, 101 runs batted in and 29 doubles in 617 plate appearances.

A reunion with Bruce seems like an interesting option for the Mets, but MLB Network's Anthony DiComo has reported that the team's continued interest in the veteran right fielder will depend on whether he's willing to drop his asking price. Bruce is currently looking for a four-year deal, per DiComo.

According to DiComo, the Mets have reached out to Adrián González as well. However, González has been on a decline and he doesn't seem like the ideal candidate to platoon with Dominic Smith.

"As a left-handed hitter, Gonzalez could not platoon with Smith, a fellow lefty. He would simply cut into the younger player's at-bats," DiComo said.

He also noted that the Mets prefer to sign a first baseman who can play in the outfield, and Adam Lind and Logan Morrison seem to fit the bill.

"The Mets' ideal is to acquire a first baseman capable of playing the outfield — another box that Gonzalez does not check. Lind and — to a lesser extent — Morrison do, giving the Mets fallback options if Michael Conforto's recovery from left shoulder surgery stretches into April," DiComo stated.

Meanwhile, Puma has also reported that the Mets aren't expected to pursue the likes of Addison Reed, Tommy Hunter and Bryan Shaw because they are "deemed too expensive."