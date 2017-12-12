New York Mets MLB Trade Rumors: Mets Willing to Deal Pitcher Matt Harvey

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch in the first inning during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Tradition Field, March 30, 2016.

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey seems to be drawing a lot of trade interest as the annual Major League Baseball (MLB) Winter Meetings get underway.

According to New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert, the Mets have discussed the possibility of moving Harvey with at least two teams.

"They are willing to move him, and they said they wanted to try and flip him for a reliever. They seemed more willing to move him then (Robert) Gsellman or (Seth) Lugo," one source told Ackert.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly one of the teams interested in Harvey, per the New York Post's Mike Puma, and they are willing to send left fielder Jurickson Profar to New York for the right-hander. However, a deal seems unlikely at the moment because both teams are unwilling to do a straight swap.

"Industry sources said the deal is unlikely because the Mets seek a better return for Harvey. The Rangers also reportedly would want more in such a deal given that Harvey is a free agent after next season," Puma said in his report.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal‏ has also reported that the Baltimore Orioles have discussed trading reliever Brad Brach to the Mets for Harvey.

This would be an interesting trade because the Mets want to add a decent bullpen arm. However, Puma said a source told him the Mets are unlikely to send Harvey to Baltimore.

"An industry source said that deal is more conceivable than one for Profar, but still unlikely to occur," Puma said.

In 19 games (18 starts) this season, Harvey went 5–7 with a 6.70 earned run average (ERA), and a 1.69 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also had 67 strikeouts in 92.2 innings pitched.

Harvey was sidelined for over two months last season while he dealt with a stress fracture in his right scapula.