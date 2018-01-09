New York Mets MLB Trade Rumors: Team Eyeing Mike Moustakas and Todd Frazier

(Photo: Reuters/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports) Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas (8) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the tenth inning at Safeco Field, July 5, 2017.

The New York Mets are in the market for a third baseman and they are reportedly interested in Mike Moustakas and Todd Frazier.

But nothing has materialized so far because the Mets will only consider signing either one of them if the asking price drops, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Moustakas is generally considered the top third baseman available right now, but he hasn't been drawing much interest in the open market. The two-time All-Star missed most the 2016 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, but he has come back strong and posted a 0.272/0.314/0.521 in 148 games with the Kansas City Royals last season. He also had 38 home runs, 85 runs batted in, and 24 doubles in 598 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, observers seem to think that Frazier is the better fit for the Mets since he's cheaper than Moustakas and he has displayed some leadership qualities during his stint with the New York Yankees last season.

"Frazier was not initially a target for the Mets but their attitudes have clearly changed as the market has changed and several key free agents remain without jobs. General manager Sandy Alderson has shown a willingness to pay big money for free agents on short-term deals and that could work out nicely for both parties since the Rutgers product isn't likely to get a multi-year deal from the Yankees," NJ Advance Media's Abbey Mastracco wrote in her report.

Unlike Moustakas, the Mets don't have to give up a draft pick to sign Frazier.

Frazier has played really well in 147 games for the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox last season. The two-time All-Star posted a 0.213/0.344/0.428 slash line to go with 27 home runs, 76 runs batted in, and 19 doubles in 576 plate appearances.

The New Jersey native has expressed interest in returning to the Yankees, though.