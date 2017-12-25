New York Mets MLB Trade Rumors: Team Listening to Offers for Juan Lagares

(Photo: Reuters/David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports) New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares sits in the dugout in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sept. 26, 2015.

The New York Mets are reportedly fielding offers for veteran outfielder Juan Lagares.

According to the New York Post's Mike Puma, the Mets are taking calls for Lagares, but they are unlikely to move him this offseason.

"Market factors suggest Lagares, who will make $6 million next season, is likely to stay put, as free agents Lorenzo Cain, Jarrod Dyson and Rajai Davis remain at the forefront for teams searching for a center-field addition," Puma said in his report.

Lagares is one of the Mets' most valuable trade chips, but he has been hampered by injuries in the past couple of seasons so teams are understandably wary of absorbing the two years, $15.5 million left on his current contract.

Acquiring him can be risky for other clubs, and the Mets have a lot of reasons to keep him as well because of their lack of center field depth.

"Trading Lagares, a former Gold Glove winner, would be a risky proposition given the Mets' lack of depth in center field. Already, there are questions whether Conforto will be ready for the start of the season as he rehabs from surgery to repair the posterior capsule in his left shoulder," Puma stated.

The Mets' first-round pick in 2011, Brandon Nimmo, has shown a lot of progress last season, but Puma has noted that they are still not sure if he's capable of being a full-time starter at this point in his career.

The center fielder remains one of the Mets' top defensive player when he's healthy, so they probably don't want to ship him elsewhere if they are planning to field a competitive squad next season.

Lagares only appeared in 94 games last season and he had three home runs, 15 runs batted in, 16 doubles, and seven stolen bases in 272 plate appearances. He also posted a 0.250/0.296/0.365 slash line.