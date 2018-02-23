New York Rangers Rumors: A Deal For Rick Nash Is Reportedly Nearing Completion

Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Nash

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA Today Sports Dec 15, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save in front of New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) during the second period at Madison Square Garden.

The NHL trade deadline is just a few days away, and it seems that some big deals are just about ready to be made. One particular player who could be playing for a new team once the trade deadline passes is Rick Nash.

Though Nash is still with the New York Rangers, it appears as though the team is preparing to make a move that involves him.

According to a recent report from Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post, the Rangers have opted to sit Nash for precautionary reasons, as trade talks for both him and Michael Grabner are apparently "inching closer to completion."

Sitting both players down makes sense for the Rangers as they need Nash and Grabner to be completely healthy in order to get maximum return for them in possible trades.

Nash in particular could fetch quite a haul for the Rangers, given how many teams have expressed interest in acquiring the left wing.

An earlier report from TSN's Frank Seravalli noted that the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators are seen as the favorites to end up landing Nash.

Those were not the only teams that have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Nash, however.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and the Boston Bruins are among the other teams that could be in the running to acquire Nash.

The market for Nash being so robust is easy to understand given his recent play. Teams are likely watching him do his thing on the ice and imagining how he could help them turn into a more formidable squad.

Nash is also a skilled enough player that he can positively impact a team even if he is not necessarily the star on offense, and that has likely only increased his trade value.

The Rangers may be ready to deal Nash, and by next week, he could very well be playing for a different team.

More news about the latest NHL trade rumors should be made available soon.