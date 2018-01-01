New York Yankees MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Remains Interested in Yu Darvish

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish (21) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium, Nov. 1, 2017.

The New York Yankees have been linked to a handful of starting pitchers since the annual Major League Baseball (MLB) winter meetings took place earlier this month.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Gerrit Cole, two-time All-Star Chris Archer, and 2016 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer have all been mentioned as potential trade targets for the Yankees. Free-agent right-hander Alex Cobb's name has also come up in recent weeks. Aside from those four, the Yankees have also been keeping a close eye on the premier starting pitcher on the market this winter.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Yankees are still interested in signing Yu Darvish, but they will reportedly wait for the four-time All-Star's asking price to drop before they intensify their pursuit.

"At a reasonable price, he will be seriously considered. It seems everyone's strategy this year is to wait for the price to drop," Heyman said in his report.

"Sources suggest they haven't given up the idea of Darvish — though it might be a tight squeeze to sign him and stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold. It's possible they might need to make a little room, which could entail the trade of another high-priced veteran, perhaps Jacoby Ellsbury, who has a full no-trade clause but is said to be willing to consider a few scenarios," he continued.

Darvish went 10–12 in 31 starts with the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He posted a 3.86 earned run average (ERA), a 1.16 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP), and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings pitched.

As mentioned by Heyman, acquiring Darvish and reigning National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton in the same offseason would be considered a serious coup for the Yankees. However, they will still have to find a way to remain under the luxury tax threshold.