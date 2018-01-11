New York Yankees MLB Trade Rumors: Clint Frazier, Miguel Andújar Continue to Draw Trade Interest

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Groupe Canam) Yankee Stadium, the home ballpark of the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier and third baseman Miguel Andújar seem to be drawing a lot of trade interest lately.

During an interview with SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio on Tuesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed that they have received multiple offers for both players, but he doesn't appear to be in any hurry to trade either one of them.

"I like to trade from an area of depth. I think anybody would," Cashman said, via MLB.com.

"The outfield happens to be an area of depth right now. Clearly, Clint Frazier is a very valuable, attractive asset from our perspective, but [for] other organizations as well. Whatever we do, we may do nothing and keep them all and let them compete here. We may make a trade at some point," he continued.

Frazier has moved down in the depth chart after the Yankees acquired reigning National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins last month. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that he's on his way out. As noted by Cashman, the Yankees prefer to have additional depth at the outfield positions in case someone gets hurt.

Frazier posted a 0.231/0.268/0.448 slash line in his first year in the majors last season, and he also had four home runs, 17 runs batted in and nine doubles in 142 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Andújar played in only five games in the majors last season, but he played fairly well. In fact, he could very well be the Yankees' opening day starter at third base.

"He's a very exciting talent," Cashman said of Andújar. "One that's being insisted upon, it seems like, in every conversation I'm having with anything that's high-end out there," he added.

The Dominican third baseman posted a 0.315/0.352/0.498 slash line in 125 games in the minors last season.