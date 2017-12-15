New York Yankees MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Discussed Jacoby Ellsbury Trade With the Diamondbacks

(Photo: Reuters/Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports) New York Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury answers questions from the media during his introductory press conference at Yankees Stadium in 2013.

The New York Yankees seem to be exploring the possibility of trading away veteran center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

According to NJ Advance Media's Brendan Kuty, the Yankees have been discussing potential trade scenarios with the Arizona Diamondbacks recently and Ellsbury's name had come up. However, Kuty said the Diamondbacks weren't really that interested in acquiring Ellsbury because of his inconsistency and bloated contract.

Ellsbury is set to earn around $63 million in the next three years, and he has a five-million dollar buyout on his 2021 option. Furthermore, moving him is not going to be easy because he has a full no-trade clause.

In any case, Ellsbury does seem like the odd man out in the Yankees' outfield logjam since he's unlikely to unseat Aaron Hicks as the Yankees' regular center fielder.

Still, Ellsbury's agent, Scott Boras, has recently told the media that the veteran center fielder is ready to compete for the starting job when spring training begins.

"Right now he's pretty excited. Talked to him yesterday. He feels he's going to be a major part of what they're doing," Boras said on Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News.

"I think there's going to be a competition in New York. They have a lot of diamonds in their jewelry store, no question about it. It's going to be a very healthy environment and Jacoby has done a lot of big things in a lot of big situations in a lot of big cities, so competition does not in any way do anything but exhilarate him," he continued.

Meanwhile, the New York Post's Joel Sherman has also reported that the Yankees and Diamondbacks are engaged in trade talks, but he made no mention of Ellsbury. Instead, he said talks have been centered on the Diamondbacks' left-handed pitcher Patrick Corban and third baseman Brandon Drury.