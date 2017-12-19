New York Yankees Planning to Go After Bryce Harper After the 2018 Season

(Photo: Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) hits a 2-RBI home run during the eighth inning in game two of the 2017 NLDS against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Oct. 7, 2017.

With reigning National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton and American League (AL) rookie of the year Aaron Judge in their lineup, the New York Yankees are seen as the early favorites to capture the 2018 World Series title.

However, they may be willing to move one of the key pieces of this year's team if it will increase their chances of signing five-time All-Star Bryce Harper after the 2018 season.

Citing a "longtime, major force" in baseball, the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo has reported that the Yankees are planning to trade Stanton to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 so they can sign Harper.

"Here's one rumor told to me by a longtime, major force in the baseball world. It involves the Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton. The story goes that after 2018, the Yankees deal Stanton to the Dodgers and sign Bryce Harper. Your first reaction is, 'Wow! Never happen,'" Cafardo said in his report.

"Then you start to think about it. Stanton is an LA kid. The Dodgers didn't have great interest in Stanton this offseason, but perhaps by the end of next year? The Yankees have always coveted Harper and his lefthanded stroke at Yankee Stadium," he continued.

Well, Stanton did grow up in the Los Angeles area, and the Dodgers were one of his preferred destinations before he was shipped to New York so a move there would certainly make sense.

In any case, the Yankees have always tried to stay one step ahead of the competition. But for now, fans are advised to take this rumor with a little grain of salt because Stanton still hasn't played a single game in a Yankees uniform.

Who knows, Stanton may help the Yankees win a title or two. And if he does, the Yankees won't have to go after Harper in 2018.