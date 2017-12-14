(Photo: Reuters/Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports) New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) runs to third base against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game four of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 17, 2017.

A reunion with free agent third baseman Todd Frazier has suddenly become a possibility for the New York Yankees after they shipped infielder Chase Headley and pitcher Bryan Mitchell to the San Diego Padres for minor leaguer Jabari Blash.

By dumping Headley and Mitchell salary on the Padres, the Yankees now have the flexibility to go after a pitcher like CC Sabathia or Alex Cobb. However, the team also has a hole to fill now at third base and Frazier remains an option.

While speaking with reporters at the annual Major League Baseball (MLB) Winter Meetings on Tuesday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he has been in contact with Frazier's agent, Brodie Van Wagenan of Creative Artists Agency.

"Todd did a tremendous job for us and was a valuable member of our positive results on the field, as well as that clubhouse," Cashman stated on Tuesday, according to the NJ Advance Media.

The Yankees would love to bring him back and Frazier's definitely interested in returning as well. However, the veteran infielder is looking for a multi-year deal and the Yankees may not be willing to give him what he wants.

The Yankees do have internal options if they can't sign Frazier.

Cashman has noted that Miguel Andújar, Ronald Torreyes, Tyler Wade and top prospect Gleyber Torres will compete for playing time at third base during spring training.

"We have some hungry, talented, inexperienced kids ready to prove they can take that next step. But at the same time, there might be some opportunities that exist, may it be free agency or trade that could make us gravitate in a different direction. So we'll see," Cashman said, via the NJ Advance Media.

Since they sent Starlin Castro to the Miami Marlins to acquire National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees will also have to find a new starter at second base and the infielders will get the opportunity to compete for the job.