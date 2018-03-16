Newly Engaged Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson May Have Already Chosen a Wedding Date

Instagram/Josiah Duggar Josiah Duggar announced his engagement to Lauren Swanson on March 5, 2018.

Josiah Duggar and his fiancée Lauren Swanson may have already found the perfect wedding date for them.

Nowadays, it looks like the Duggar family's busy lives only revolves around three things: weddings, pregnancies and births. Jim Bob and Michelle's children seem to be keen on starting their own families, and with 19 children all growing up really quick, it looks like the couple's already large family would only continue on expanding.

One Duggar child about to take the next step in his life is Josiah. Just recently, the 21-year-old had announced his engagement to girlfriend Lauren Swanson, and it seems as though they have already chosen the fateful date of their matrimony.

According to the couple's registry on The Knot, the two will supposedly tie the knot this coming Aug. 28 in Springdale, Arkansas. This news comes on the heels of their recent engagement.

"We are so excited to announce that Josiah and Lauren are officially engaged!" the couple said in a statement. "We have prayed for many years that the Lord would bring the right spouses to each of our children," they added.

As for the Duggar family, they revealed on their website that they have known Lauren for quite a long time and that she had been friends with Josiah prior to beginning their romance. Not only that, they described her as wonderful, caring and compassionate who has quite a zeal for Christ. With this information, it would seem Lauren would find no difficulty in assimalating into the Duggar family.

"We are very thankful for her. We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service. We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!" the statement added.