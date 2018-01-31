Next 'Gran Turismo' Game Already in the Works, Series Creator Provides Details

(Photo: Polyphony Digital) A image from "Gran Turismo Sport."

The next "Gran Turismo" installment is already in the works.

This was confirmed by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi in an interview with Game Watch (translation via Google) although he played a bit coy as to what the game will have in store for fans.

I cannot talk about anything yet, but since the moment releasing "GT [Sport]," I have started making the next "GT."

Yamauchi does not even know yet what numbering the upcoming game will go by although the expectation is that it will be called "Gran Turismo 7."

As to what the next "Gran Turismo" installment will have to offer, Yamauchi teased that the game might feature bikes this time around. Other than that, he kept much of the details close to his chest.

There will be no problem as far as graphics department goes though. Back in August last year, Yamauchi said that the recently released "Gran Turismo Sport" is over-specced even for the PlayStation 4 Pro. He said at that time:

It takes six months to create a single car. So we are building for future versions of the console rather than the one we see today... I think it would be no problem to run it at 8K even.

This is believed to be the case for the next "Gran Turismo" game as well with expectations that his team will take it a step further as consoles to keep up and better yet, stay ahead of the consoles.

Yamauchi also addressed the possibility of developing a sequel to "Tourist Trophy," the motorcycle game by "Gran Turismo" studio Polyphony Digital developed for the PlayStation 2.

He talked about making a full-on sequel or bringing the elements of the motorcycle game to "Gran Turismo," which is not all that impossible especially after he hinted of bikes being featured in the next installment.