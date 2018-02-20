Next 'Guilty Gear' Game Will Be Very Different From Previous Titles

Arc System Works A screenshot from "Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2"

The next "Guilty Gear" game will be quite the departure from its predecessors.

Arc System Works is looking into a new approach for the series in an effort to attract more players. In an interview with Destructoid, franchise creator Daisuke Ishiwatari said that they knew how to make that happen with the next game after releasing "Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2."

"The key is to win over more users because of the complex controls," he said. However, he noted that it would be tricky to achieve that because if they implement everything, the game will lose the spirit of "Guilty Gear."

"It's hard to balance out all the improvements. One thing that we have to do in the next installment is to reduce the number of systems [mechanics]; it's too complicated for everyone. You can expect that in the next game," Ishiwatari explained.

While they hope to expand the user base in "Guilty Gear" with the next game, they also want to have something for those who already are loyal players of the series.

Ishiwatari admitted that they are doing their best to find that balance point or middle ground for their next release to offer something new to attract newbies while also keeping the elements that long-standing fans know and love.

However, PC Gamer believes that Ishiwatari and his team are very keen on making big changes in the next "Guilty Gear" title, which might not bode well for those who like their game "complicated."

The abovementioned publication, however, believes that Arc System Works might find a way to strike that balance Ishiwatari is going for looking at what they developed in "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

As to what the new "Guilty Gear" installment will have to offer and when it will see the light of day, there is no word on that front yet.

Ishiwatari also said in the same interview that they do not have plans to bring "Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2" to the Nintendo Switch at the moment because the console might not be able to handle the high-quality graphics, which he believes is a huge part of the experience.