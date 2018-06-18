Next Installment of the 'Tales of' RPG Series Confirmed to Be in Development

New game will be released for home consoles, but specific platforms have not been announced

Steam/Tales of Berseria "Tales of Berseria" is the most recent main entry in the 'Tales of' series

Fans of the long-running "Tales of" RPG series were already treated to some great news after the "Definitive Edition" of "Tales of Vesperia" was officially announced during E3, but as it turns out, another significant revelation was still being withheld then.

At long last, the people working on the series finally made it official during this year's Tales of Festival; a new entry in the franchise is on its way.

Unfortunately, the announcement wasn't exactly jam-packed with details, but still, there are important things to know.

The developers confirmed that it is a new title, that work has already started on it, and that it is for "home use," per a report from Abyssal Chronicles.

The use of the phrase "home use" in the announcement would suggest that the new game will be released for home consoles like the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and possibly even the PC. Notably, the aforementioned "Definitive Edition" of "Tales of Vesperia" will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, so maybe the developers will do the same thing for the new game.

Also of note is that developers have yet to say if the new game they are working on will be a "mothership" or main title, or if it will be an "escort" game, meaning it will be more of a spin-off.

Considering however that the most recent "mothership" entry in the series, "Tales of Berseria," was initially released back in 2016, the time may be right for the developers to create something entirely new.

In the meantime, fans of the series can turn their attention to the "Definitive Edition" of "Tales of Vesperia" which will feature updated graphics, access to previously unreleased costumes and two more playable characters. This remastered game is expected to hit stores sometime later this year.

More news about the "Tales of" series should be made available soon.