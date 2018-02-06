Next James Bond Rumors: Harry Styles Could Be The Next 007

Reuters/Neil Hall One Direction singer Harry Styles

The search for the next James Bond as Daniel Craig's tenure as the suave British spy nears its end. One candidate being considered is former One Direction member Harry Styles whose performance in "Dunkirk" brought his acting skills to the attention of many big wigs in the film.

Lee Smith, who cut all of Nolan's previous flicks and served as film editor for "Spectre," believes that the 23-year old could be perfect for the job. That is if the film's producers decide to hire someone younger.

"Harry could do it," Smith said. "If they wanted a younger Bond then why not? He has got it."

But could he do it? It seems like Styles is looking bag every deal he could get his hands on having starred in Nolan's blockbuster while also releasing his debut solo album, Sign of the Times, following One Direction's hiatus. Still, Smith believes that the young talent can go places if he continues his movie career.

According to him, working with Styles during filming did not feel like he was working with some inexperienced actor. In fact, Smith felt that he was dealing with a guy with many years of experience, betraying the fact that "Dunkirk" was his first film.

But while Smith is hard selling Styles to the producers of the Bond films, he is far from being the only candidate fit for the job. As far as rumors go, a number of names had already been or are still being considered for the role.

James Norton was recently the hot favorite to take the role of 007. That is until he was overtaken by "Mad Max" actor Tom Hardy. Some even suggested a radical change to the Bond image with actor Idris Elba being rumored to take the role.

For now, the mantle of James Bond will still be carried by Craig, who will be returning for the fifth time as the titular British spy. As for his replacement, only time will tell who it is.