Next James Bond Rumors: James Norton Speaks Up on Replacing Daniel Craig

James Norton's name was on top of the list as the next James Bond before Daniel Craig confirmed his return for the 25th movie. Norton recently spoke about the rumours that went on for years and tied him to the Agent 007 role.

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Daniel Craig will be back for a fifth time as James Bond in the 2019 movie.

The actor told the press he's flattered about the next James Bond rumours. Unfortunately, no offer came his way as Craig will still play the character on the big screen in the next outing.

"It's lovely, wonderful and complimentary to be involved in that conversation," Norton said. "But it's just a rumour mill and that's as far as it goes."

In an interview with This Morning, Norton also expressed gladness for Craig's return. He wished the actor would play James Bond for five more movies and admitted he's one of Craig's biggest fans.

Norton, however, will be able to play something close to the role in his new show. "McMafia" features the actor as the son of a crime boss who exudes James Bond vibes.

"I did mention at the time that those scenes would possibly contribute to the [Bond] rumours," Norton acknowledge. "But 'McMafia' is its own beast."

"McMafia," based on a 2008 book from Misha Glenny, will comprise eight episodes. The series will launch in 2018 on BBC in the U.K. and AMC in the U.S.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May would like the next James Bond after Craig to be a woman. She said it will be a progressive choice and it would also be great for female empowerment.

Bond movie villain Christoph Waltz, however, does not support a female Agent OO7. He thinks studios can do a separate movie about a female spy but it doesn't have to be James Bond.

The next Bond film will begin filming in 2018 but producers yet to announce the other cast members other than Craig. The 25th Bond film will be in theatres in November 2019.