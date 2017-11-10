Next 'Overwatch' Free Weekend set for Nov. 17 to 20

Blizzard Entertainment's team-based online multiplayer "Overwatch" will be free on PCs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles from Nov. 17 to 20.

Overwatch

Suit up, recruits! The "Overwatch" Free Weekend starts on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. PT until Monday, Nov. 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Console gamers with a PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold membership as well as PC users with a Battle.net account will have the chance to download and play "Overwatch" at no cost. Users do not need special keys or codes to participate.

Gamers will have a full roster composed of 26 heroes and 16 maps to choose from. Additionally, heroes of "Overwatch" can opt to choose from a variety of modes, which include Quick Play, Custom Games, and Arcade.

During the free weekend, players will be able to level up, pick up Loot Boxes, and unlock different customization options.

Those who have yet to purchase the game but plan to do so after the weekend, players should find their progress intact. To make sure the data is saved, gamers are encouraged to use the same Blizzard, Sony Entertainment, or Xbox Live account.

Prior to accessing the freebie, gamers must install "Overwatch" on their desired platform.

For PC gamers, they need to download and install Blizzard Battle.net desktop app, if they have not done this yet. Then they need to launch it. They need to access their Blizzard account or create one for free if they do not have one. The "Overwatch" icon found on the left-hand side of the app should be clicked. Players must specify the region they are in prior to installing the game. Once it is completed, they can click play.

As for Xbox One and PS4 gamers, the title should be found in their platform's Store. All they have to do is search for "Overwatch" then download the title to install it. They can start playing after the installation process is completed.