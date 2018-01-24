Next 'Pokemon GO' Real-World Event Announced for Feb. 24

"Pokémon GO" is already heading towards its second Community Day event, which will take place next month, on Feb. 24. Just a few days after the launch of the Community Day series, Niantic has already given fans a heads-up for the next one which will feature a chance to take home a Dratini, one of the rarer Dragon-type Pokémon in the game.

A "Pokémon GO" Community Day event may be one of Niantic's real-world promos for the game, but unlike the earlier "Pokémon GO Fest" in Chicago and the Safari Zone events across certain locations in Europe, this new series of events are held worldwide, as Gamespot notes.

Niantic/Nintendo/Game Freak/Pokémon "Pokémon GO" Community Day is a monthly worldwide event dedicated to celebrate the Trainers in the community.

The catch is that players have to make it to the designated time window when the event takes place to earn the various in-game bonuses for one of these Community Day events. The highlight of each Community Day is the featured Pokémon, which will be a special one just for the event.

"Once a month, we'll host a Pokémon GO Community Day event starring a special Pokémon, which will appear frequently around the world for just a few hours. When caught during the event, this special Pokémon will know an exclusive move," Niantic explained in their announcement for the first "Pokémon GO" Community Day earlier on Jan. 12.

The next event will be late next month, on Feb. 24, and will feature a different Pokémon when it starts. The featured Pokémon this time is Dratini, a rare Dragon-type pet that can potentially evolve into even stronger Dragon-type Pokémon. When caught in the course of the Community Day event in February, this Dratini will also come with an event-exclusive move, which is a secret for now.

The "Pokémon GO" Community Day on Feb. 24 starts at 11 a.m. Malay Peninsula standard time, which translates to 10 p.m. EST on Feb. 23.