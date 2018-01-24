Next 'RoboCop' Movie to Be a Direct Sequel to the 1987 Classic

Facebook/Robocop Promotional photo for "RoboCop's" 30th anniversary

A new "RoboCop" movie is currently in the works, and it won't be just another reboot. Recently, the writer of the 1987 classic, Edward Neumeier, revealed that the new "RoboCop" movie will be a direct sequel to the original movie and will totally ignore "RoboCop 2," "RoboCop 3" and the 2014 remake.

"RoboCop" is one of the enduring franchises in the movie industry. Although it has been decades since the first movie in the franchise debuted in theaters, "RoboCop" continues to have a huge following up to this day. Just last year, the franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary and those who joined the celebration showed just how strong the "RoboCop" fan base has been all these years.

Recently at the Barbados Independent Film Festival, Neumeier revealed in a quick interview that they're developing a new "RoboCop" movie to provide a continuation of the original 1987 classic. "Well, here's what I'll say. We're not supposed to say too much. There's been a bunch of other 'RoboCop' movies and there was recently remake and I would say this would be kind of going back to the old RoboCop we all love and starting there and going forward. So it's a continuation really of the first movie. In my mind. So it's a little bit more of the old school thing," said Neumeier.

Since the first "RoboCop" movie, several other movies under the franchise made their way to theaters but failed to match the success of the original movie. Even the reboot that arrived in theaters in 2014 did not pan out at the box office.

With Neumeier back to write a direct sequel to the original movie, fans can expect the next "RoboCop" movie to eradicate the timeline from "RoboCop 2" and "RoboCop 3" and include biting elements and effects that were absent from the sequels.