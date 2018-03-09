NFL 2018 Free Agency Rumors: Will the Jets Be Able to Land Kirk Cousins?

NFL is in Free Agency season right now, and one of the bigger questions for this year is on whether quarterback Kirk Cousins will sign up for the Jets, or for one of the Cardinals, Vikings, or Broncos. A lot of factors come into play here, but Cousins' camp hints that money could be low on their list right now.

Still, the New York office is not taking things likely, and they are expected to offer Cousins a substantial contract to bring him in, and away from the Vikings. The Jets are taking the possibility that Cousins may head to the Vikings with a touch of fear, as NBC Sports noted, especially after some early discussions with the quarterback's camp.

Reuters/Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, USA.

One big concern for the Jets, given that Cousin and his agents seem to be deciding not for the money, is that the quarterback would put a greater weight on a better chance to win with Minnesota. After all, the Vikings have made it all the way to the NFC Championship last year on the back of a performance season for Case Keenum, as SB Nation pointed out.

The Vikings also look like they have one of the most dominant defenses this year, too, and a better run game than most with Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook soon joining the active list.

On the other hand, New York is convinced that they can offer enough money and a better deal structure than the Vikings for the quarterback. None of the other four contenders can take a $60 million cap hit to bring Cousins on-board, and the Jets may well have to capitalize on this to win over the quarterback.

In any case, fans are sure to hear a few more details when the open negotiating window starts on Monday, March 12.