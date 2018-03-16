NFL 2018 Rumors: Patriots and Jonathan Casillas Express Mutual Interest

The New England Patriots has recently hosted linebacker Jonathan Casillas for a free agent visit, and both sides look to be keen to make their brief reunion a more permanent one. There is mutual interest here, perhaps enough for the Patriots to consider adding a familiar face to their roster.

It's not just Jonathan Casillas doing a free agent tour of familiar grounds, as Pats Pulpit noted. On the same day as his free agent visit, the Patriots is also hosting tight end Asante Cleveland, another player that has been with the team in the past.

REUTERS/CHARLES LECLAIRE-USA TODAY SPORTS Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs after a catch against New York Giants outside linebacker Jonathan Casillas (52) during the first quarter at Heinz Field, Dec. 4, 2016.

"#Giants free agent LB Jonathan Casillas is visiting the #Patriots today, source said. There is mutual interest there," Ian Rapoport of NFL noted on Twitter on the same day, and with the Patriots having made little noise so far in free agency, a play for some former team players could set the tone for the next waves of acquisitions.

Casillas first joined the Patriots via a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2014 season. He has played in 11 games for the team during his brief stay there, but has made immediate impact as a rotational linebacker and special teamer, enough to contribute to a Super Bowl XLIX win for the team.

The linebacker then left to sign up with the New York Giants, and has stayed with his current team for the last three seasons, as NESN noted. Casillas has put up impressive numbers in his time with them, setting career high in tackles until wrist and neck injuries severely cut down on his appearances last year.

Meanwhile, the Patriots is looking for a linebacker, with Hightower, Langi and McClellin still dealing with season-ending injuries, and Nicholas Girgsby relegated to a special teamer role.