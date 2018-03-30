NFL 2018 Trade Rumors: Could the Los Angeles Rams Be the Eventual Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.?

New York Giants reportedly seeking 'at least two first-round picks' in exchange for Beckham

Reuters/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA Today Sports Oct 3, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This NFL offseason has already featured its fair share of league-shaking transactions from Kirk Cousins signing with the Minnesota Vikings to Michael Bennett going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, there's a chance that the biggest transaction of this offseason has not been made yet.

For those who may have been steering clear of the NFL over the past few days to focus more on March Madness and the start of the 2018 MLB season, they have been missing out on a truly remarkable development.

The most talked about player in the league currently is New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and that's not the case because of some off-field issue.

Instead, Beckham's name has been in the headlines recently because of rumors that he might be traded by the New York Giants.

Now, to be clear, the Giants have not gone all-in on trying to trade Beckham, but there have been rumblings that they may not be opposed to the idea.

The Giants even pondering the possibility of dealing Beckham is noteworthy, and because this is the NFL, things have moved quickly, and the franchise now reportedly has an asking price for the talented wideout.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the "Giants have asked for at least two first-round picks" in exchange for Beckham. That's a high asking price but one that could be met by a contending team because Beckham is such an extraordinary offensive force.

One team that may take a shot at meeting that asking price is the Los Angeles Rams.

After returning to relevance last season with an impressive 11-win campaign, the Rams are now looking to take another step forward. Adding a player like Beckham could help the Rams in their quest to become a "Super Bowl" contender as he could be the missing piece in the passing game that they have been looking for.

The good news for the Rams is that it seems like they have a real shot at acquiring Beckham. In a recent article, Gary Myers of the New York Daily News passed along some information from a source who revealed that Beckham has told some members of the Rams that "he wants in."

Later in the article, Myers points out that the Rams have the assets needed to swing a deal for Beckham, so there really is a potential match here.

The trade even makes sense for both teams.

As noted earlier, trading for Beckham could finally allow the Rams to complete their roster. With Beckham and running back Todd Gurley on the same team, the Rams could field an offense that is both consistently productive and also explosive.

For the Giants, moving Beckham now could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

They already have a high pick in this draft. If the Giants can deal Beckham for more first-rounders, then they can start putting together a foundation that will help them compete for many years to come.

It's still far from guaranteed that the Giants will trade Beckham this offseason, but if they are thinking of doing so, then the Rams may be ready to work together with them on a deal.