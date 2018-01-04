NFL Coaching Rumors: Gruden To Head Over To Oakland Raiders?

Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ESPN Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters (right) interviews Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after an NFL International Series game against the Houston Texans at Estadio Azteca, Nov. 21, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that the National Football League (NFL) has been running abound with coaching rumors that are mainly focused on the Oakland Raiders. According to sources, the team has been trying to court ESPN analyst Jon Gruden to the head coach position with attractive offers, including an ownership stake.

According to reports, despite the fact that Gruden has been determined to prevent himself from making any comment regarding the Oakland Raiders, sources close to the matter have shared that they have been steadily pursuing the ESPN analyst since they laid off the former coach Jack Del Rio after their loss against the Chargers. The offer to attract Gruden to their camp includes an ownership stake, that will be approved by 32 NFL owners should he decide to take the deal. Furthermore, if Gruden accepts the job, he would be working with a team that is scheduled to go to Las Vegas in 2020, which means that that would not have to worry about paying state income tax.

Further reports also reveal that the Oakland Raiders are taking advantage of Gruden's favorable attitude toward the rocketing quarterback, Derek Carr. Considering the potential and talent of the player, the Oakland Raiders are hoping that it would appeal to Gruden and help him make a decision that will bring him back to where he started. Gruden has denied the matter and has said that everything is just talk and that rumors such as this one always surfaced every year. However, sources close to the matter contend that the Oakland Raiders are determined enough to make further and more enticing offers.

There is no word yet as to what might the Raiders plan to add to the already tempting offer. However, fans are expecting more information on the future of the Raiders in the coming weeks.