After six seasons at the helm, the Indianapolis Colts finally parted ways with Chuck Pagano earlier this week.

Now the search for the next coach has begun, and according to the Indianapolis Star's Stephen Holder, the Colts already have a list of candidates they want to interview.

"The Colts have reportedly requested permission to interview New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. They've also reportedly expressed interest in two candidates from Kansas City, Ballard's former team: Special teams coach Dave Toub and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy," Holder said in his report.

That's an interesting list. As mentioned by Holder, the Colts seem to be taking a close look at some of the younger candidates, and head-coaching experience doesn't appear to a factor either since McDaniels is the only one on the list who has any prior experience as a head coach (Denver Broncos 2009 to 2010).

Holder also noted that the Colts are not necessarily looking for an offensive-minded coach. Instead, they want a coach who can put together a staff that can "compensate for their lack of expertise in a certain area."

"They've got to be able to hire a first-class staff that can teach and develop players," Colts general Manager Chris Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. "That's what we're on the look for," he added.

The search for Pagano's replacement is well underway, but the Colts will likely take their time in selecting their new head coach.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit believes that the presence of star quarterback Andrew Luck has made the Colts head coach vacancy the most attractive job opening in the National Football League (NFL) right now.

Luck is still recovering from a shoulder injury, but he's one of the top quarterbacks in the league if he's healthy.