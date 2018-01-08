NFL Coaching Rumors: Will Bill Belichick Consider a Reunion With the New York Giants?

(Photo: Reuters/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline as they take on the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium, Dec. 24, 2017.

With the backing of owner Robert Kraft, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback Tom Brady have worked together to give the franchise five Super Bowl championships and they are looking forward to winning a sixth title this season.

However, ESPN's Seth Wickersham has recently dropped a bombshell by reporting that there is trouble brewing between Kraft, Belichick and Brady, and this may be their final year together in New England.

"Those interviewed describe a palpable sense in the building that this might be the last year together for this group," Wickersham wrote in his report.

The trio has released a joint statement refuting the ESPN story, but that didn't stop people from speculating that Belichick will leave the Patriots once the season is done. In fact, the New York Daily News' Gary Myers has fanned the flames of the rumor by reporting that a source close to Belichick recently told him the coach will likely return to the New York Giants if he ever leaves New England.

"I'm sure Bill knows this is his last chance to be the Giants coach. Bill sees an opening — an opening to get to the Giants," the source said on Friday, as reported by the New York Daily News.

"He wants to be the Giants coach. I know that for a fact," he continued. "That would be pretty cool. My guess is if he wants out, the Giants already know. He would be great with Gettleman. Bill is a football guy. Gettleman is a football guy," he added.

Of course, it should be noted that the source hasn't spoken with Belichick since the ESPN story came out and he's simply stating his opinion.

Several reports have also indicated that Belichick isn't going anywhere, and several observers have noted that new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman may not want to give Belichick complete control of the roster. That's not necessarily a deal breaker, though, so things could get pretty interesting in the next few months.