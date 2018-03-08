NFL Combine 2018 News: Shaquem Griffin Impresses With 40-Yard Dash and Bench Press Tests

Wikimedia Commons/elisfkc In the photo is Shaquem Griffin at the 2018 University of Central Florida parade on Jan. 7.

Shaquem Griffin wowed the crowd after his impressive attempts at the 40-yard dash and bench press during this year's National Football League Scouting Combine.

The 22-year-old athlete plays for the University of Central Florida Knights as a linebacker. His twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, also played for the same team in college before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

Shaquem Griffin had great contributions to the UCF Knights' 2018 Peach Bowl championship win against the Auburn University Tigers, 34-27. In fact, he was later named the Defensive MVP of the game after recording 12 tackles and 1 sack in it.

Despite ending the season with flying colors, Bleacher Report noted that Shaquem Griffin was one of the athletes who got their NFL Combine invitations later than expected. His stint on the exclusive scouting event was reportedly sent only on Jan. 30, but he did not disappoint.

On Saturday, Shaquem Griffin went up the stage to take on the bench press test where he impressively posted 20 reps of lifting 225 lbs. weights using a special prosthetic on his left arm. The athlete lost his left hand at a young age due to a rare prenatal condition called amniotic band syndrome.

His twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, was obviously proud of his brother's performance in the Combine as he shared a news article about the events and commented: "Against all odds."

"At the end of the day, you have to show what you can do."



Shaquem Griffin did just that, stealing the show at the @NFL Combine. #AgainstAllOdds





Shaquem Griffin once again wowed the crowd with his attempts at the 40-yard dash. In his first run, he completed the test in 4.38 seconds which, interestingly, was very close to what his twin brother previously accomplished at the Combine.

The simulcam you've been waiting for.@ShaquemGriffin vs. his twin brother @ShaquillG in the 40! #NFLCombine





Notably, however, Shaquem Griffin weighs more than his twin, which practically gives him an advantage. In fact, NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out that the former was the only player who weighed at least 225 pounds to have finished the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds since 2000.

Meanwhile, though Shaquem Griffin aced his tests at the Combine, nothing is certain yet until the NFL Draft 2018 happens on April 26-28.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the player has already impressed coaches watching the Combine last week. His brother's head coach at the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll, was evidently impressed with his 40-yard dash like many other people in the venue.