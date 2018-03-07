NFL Draft 2018 News: Lamar Jackson Denies Being Asked to Return to Scouting Combine as WR

REUTERS/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Nov 17, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.

Lamar Jackson was one of the anticipated players to attend the National Football League's Scouting Combine. However, his workout was slightly overshadowed by a slew of rumors saying that he had been asked to return in another session as a wide receiver - something which Jackson has already denied.

The NFL Scouting Combine happens before every Draft where potential picks are invited to showcase their abilities in their respective playing positions by going through a set of tests and evaluations as NFL coaches observe and watch.

Last March 3, the session for quarterbacks was held, and not surprisingly, Jackson was one of the players who got the golden ticket to the Scouting Combine. Before the player's time in the Scouting Combine session as a QB, Peter Schrager of "Good Morning Football" reported that "multiple NFL teams" had also asked Jackson to do the workouts for wide receivers.

However, Jackson did not seem to welcome that idea and even completely denied that there were teams asking him to practice as a WR.

"No teams have asked me to play wide receiver," Jackson told the press. "I don't even know where it comes from, I'm strictly a quarterback."

The 21-year-old athlete added that he believes he has done a good job as a QB for the University of Louisville where he has been playing since 2015.

Jackson also expressed that he felt disrespected when people suggest he should also considering playing in the WR position. "It's a lot of quarterbacks who was able to have my ability to make people miss but they never labeled them as a wide receiver. So, I feel I should have a chance at quarterback," Jackson said.

The football player found allies in several NFL coaches who agreed that they do not see him in any playing positions other than QB.

According to Bleacher Report, one NFL head coach said he was not worried about Jackson's 40-yard dash. "He'll get it at pro day. Interviewed him. He's got something special about him ... Build your offense around him. Leader," the unnamed coach said.

Jackson's and the other NFL coaches' confidence that the player was best as a QB was also not shocking since the young athlete has already shown his skills in the position way before last weekend's Scouting Combine. In 2016, he was named the youngest awardee of the Heisman Trophy. He had been 19 years old at the time.

In 2017, Jackson recorded a 3,660-yard run, connected 27 touchdowns, and has a 59.1 pass completion percentage.