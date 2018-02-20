NFL Draft 2018 News: San Francisco 49ers Eyeing Marcell Ateman?

Reuters/Kelley L. Cox The San Francisco 49ers have their eye on receiver Marcell Ateman.

For the 2018 National Football League, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a receiver, and they reportedly have their eyes on the former Cowboys' player, Ateman. According to Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, the San Francisco 49ers is one of the teams that have Ateman on their priority list.

Given Ateman's playing performance on the field, it's not surprising that the San Francisco 49ers, as well as other teams, are gunning to get him as their newest team member.

Ateman knows that he has a lot to offer to the San Francisco 49ers, or to any team who gets him. The player shared his insights during an interview with KVTV News.

"I've always understood that when my time came, I was going to show out," Ateman said. He also explained that he made sure he performed his all this season.

"Maybe I didn't get as many touches, but I still was going to make sure I perform. ... I just know that whenever I get to that level, get my opportunity, I'm going to make sure I take advantage of it," Ateman continued.

Ateman also assured that no matter where he ends up, he will continue to give his best always. He also said that the industry shouldn't listen to those who criticize him. Instead, he said they should look at his performance on the field as proof of his play.

"I'm going to perform whatever team I get to. That's just my mentality, and that's just who I am. ... Whenever I step on that field, my game is going to speak for itself," Ateman mentioned.

In 2017, Ateman was the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys. During his time, he caught 59 passes for 1,156 yards and 8 touchdowns.