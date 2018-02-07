NFL Draft 2018 Rumors, Predictions: New York Giants to Pick RB Saquon Barkley?

Reuters / Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports Nov 28, 2015; East Lansing, MI, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Michigan State Spartans defensive end Demetrius Cooper (98) during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, one of the next major events in the National Football League is this year's drafting of rookies.

While the draft is set to take place a few months from now, there are a number of reports currently speculating on who is going to be chosen by the NFL teams with high picks such as the New York Giants.

This year, the New York Giants get the second overall pick after not qualifying in the playoffs and having a 3-13 run as well as a .531 schedule of strength.

It is important to note that nothing is certain yet at this time, and many changes can still occur until draft night arrives. But right now, many reports agree that the New York Giants might end up picking running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley is undeniably one of the best players to join this year's draft, so if the Cleveland Browns decide to skip choosing him, there is a great chance that the Giants will jump in to pick the Penn State star.

CBS Sports also suggested that having Dave Gettleman as the new general manager of the New York Giants adds more reason to believe that the franchise could end up drafting Barkley since the former's work with the Carolina Panthers featured a major reliance in having strong running support for the offense.

Quarterbacks are the staple choice for many football teams, including the New York Giants. However, since the team obviously needs to fortify its line of offensive players on field, it would not be surprising to watch it skip on the QB on day 1 of the draft and go straight for a high-caliber running back like Barkley.

The 2018 NFL Draft will take place on April 26-28 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.