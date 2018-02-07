NFL Draft 2018 Rumors, Predictions: QB Sam Darnold To Become No. 1 Overall Pick for Cleveland Browns?

REUTERS / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before a game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Several mock drafts online suggest that 20-year-old quarterback Sam Darnold could be this year's overall no. 1 draft pick to join the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns scored the most number of selection slots, so far, in the upcoming NFL Draft. They got the overall no. 1 pick after a disappointing 2017 season run of 0-16 and a .520 schedule of strength.

However, now that the season is over, the franchise can have a fresh start and hope for a better year that can be greatly helped by drafting the best players who would also fit their needs in terms of their on-field games.

Various reports and NFL Draft predictions say the Cleveland Browns are likely to sign the University of Southern California's QB, Darnold. In his two seasons of playing football for the Trojans, he has thrown a total 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Even though he is relatively younger than the other players in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold has certainly proven his skills in the college football league and has won several career-defining awards including the Archie Griffin Award, which he won during his freshman year as he was recognized for being the entire season's most valuable player. In the same year, he was awarded the Offensive Freshman of the Year award in the Pac-12 Conference.

However, it can also be noted that Darnold's performance during the 2017 season was marked by decline compared to his records during his freshman year.

In his sophomore season with the USC Trojans, he connected 26 touchdowns compared to the 31 he made in 2016. His overall passing efficiency rate was also down to 148.1, while he had a 161.1 mark the previous year.

On the other hand, the slight changes in his stats and performance does not make him less of a valuable player. He is still recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft with a height and built that complements his skills, which some suggest qualifies him as a potential franchise quarterback.

The 2018 NFL Draft takes place on April 26-28. Apart from the overall no. 1 pick, the Cleveland Browns have also secured the no. 4 pick in the first round as well as round 2's no. 33, 35, and 64 spots, round 3's no. 65, and more slots in the remaining rounds.