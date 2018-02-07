NFL Draft 2018 Rumors, Predictions: Who Could Be Picked by Super Bowl LII Winner Philadelphia Eagles?

(Photo: REUTERS/Chris Wattie) Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles scores a touchdown.

The next major task for the newly-crowned National Football League champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, is to make the best out of the picks they have in the upcoming rookie draft this year.

Since the Eagles won the recent Super Bowl, they are listed last (no. 32) in the first round selection of the draft. Apart from winning last Sunday, their season 2017 run was also a good one with a 13-3 record and .461 schedule of strength.

The 2018 NFL Draft is still months away, but there are now several reports and mock drafts that suggest which college football player might be joining the reigning Super Bowl champs.

The former offensive lineman of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Billy Price, is one of the possible rookies to join the Eagles this year. Reports note that he is known in the college football league as one of the efficient versatile players. He used to cover the guard position before being assigned to be his team's center player.

Price's versatility was very much evident after he received the Rimington Trophy in 2017 -- a recognition awarded to the player deemed as the best center in college football across United States.

Mike McGlinchey, who used to play as an offensive tackle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is also seen as a possible draft pick for the Eagles. According to NFL Spin Zone, one of the main reasons why the Eagles should sign McGlinchey relies on the fact that Jason Peters is unlikely to return in the near future after suffering an ACL injury.

The same report suggested that while Halapoulivaati Vaitai has been an effective backup for Peters, it is uncertain whether he can maintain the position for a longer period. Added to that, it might be unwise to remove Lane Johnson from his current position as the right tackle where he performs best.

With these in consideration, the upcoming draft is a good chance for the Eagles to replenish their lineup with a strong and proven player in McGlinchey.

The Eagles also have several picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft to be held on April 26-28.