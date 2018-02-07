NFL Draft 2018 Rumors, Predictions: Will the New York Jets Pick Baker Mayfield?

Reuters / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers linebacker B.J. Goodson (44) during the first quarter of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium.

There are still months left before the National Football League Draft happens, but the conclusion of the Super Bowl always hints that it is time for mock drafts, predictions and rumors to fill the NFL news sections.

One of the franchises that has received a high pick (no. 6) in the first round this year is the New York Jets after it ended with a 5-11 record and a schedule of strength of .520 in the recently concluded season.

While the Jets have not yet shown any particular interest in any incoming NFL rookies, there are several reports that suggest they might end up picking the promising college football player Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has already proven what he can do in the field from his stats to winning trophies. The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback won the 2017 Heisman Trophy -- a recognition given to the best college football players in the United States.

As for his most recent playing stats, in 2017, he threw 4,627 yards, had 43 touchdowns and 6 interceptions -- numbers that would obviously help boost the Jets' gameplay.

On the other hand, according to a New York Daily News report, Mayfield has already expressed his interest in playing for New York's NFL franchises -- either the Jets or the Giants.

Meanwhile, the same NY Daily News report also raised the question of how Mayfield's "polarizing" attitude in and out of the football field could affect how the teams draft him in the NFL.

It can be recalled that in 2017, Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas for a number of charges including public intoxication and resisting arrest. The QB later issued a public apology and was given 35 hours of community service alongside attending seminars on alcohol education.

During his senior year, he also stirred another wave of controversy after placing the flag of the University of Oklahoma in the middle of the Ohio State University field. Mayfield apologized but later said: "There's a lot of sensitive people in this world in this day and age. I'm going to offend a lot of people."

Mayfield was in the headlines once more after an incident where he grabbed his crotch while yelling curse words at fans of an opposing team, to which he apologized for again.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets has also secured picks no. 37 and no. 49 in the second round of the draft as well as no. 72 in round 3.

The 2018 NFL Draft will happen on April 26-28.