NFL Draft 2018 Rumors: San Francisco 49ers Top Persons Of Interest

All was good for the San Francisco 49ers at one point last season, being in line to have their choice of top players in the NFL draft. However, that all changed with late-season surge under quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo forcing the team to recalibrate their picks from this year's crop of players.

The team is currently slated for the 9th or 10th pick in the first round, which depends on the results of their coin flip with the Oakland Raiders. With this in mind, here are the top persons of interest for the team according to recent mock drafts.

First off is Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who would provide the team with some flexibility for the team on defense. He is big and powerful and could do well as the team's inside linebacker and could prove pivotal if Reuben Foster's performance becomes less than satisfactory.

Next is Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward who is touted to be as good as fellow cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who proved to be an excellent first-round pick for the New Orleans Saints last year. The main hurdle for Ward is his height which is just below the 49ers preference, anyone rooting for Ward to join the team should pay close attention to this week's Scouting Combine.

There's also University of Texas-San Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport who, at 6 feet 6 inches tall, is the most imposing of the 49ers defensive-end prospect. While 8 1/2 sacks last year is pretty nice, he will require plenty of study between now and April.

Finally, there's Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who can fill the 49ers biggest need. While it's definitely a long shot, fans are hoping that the team will be able to bag Nelson. However, if the latest mock draft from DraftTek is to be believed, the team will have to go with Isaiah Wynn, a guard out of Georgia.