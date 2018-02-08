NFL Free Agency 2018: Indianapolis Colts to Sign Malcolm Butler

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) makes a catch over New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) for a touchdown during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 11, 2017.

After Malcolm Butler was benched during this year's Superbowl, it is now speculated that he will not sign with the Patriots this offseason in free agency and may opt for the Indianapolis Colts instead.

With Josh McDaniels initially agreeing to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach and eventually changing his mind, some NFL pundits now believe that the team needs a lot of defensive this offseason. As one of the things that the team needs to improve is to fill their cornerback position, some opine that Butler can come to the rescue and become the team's top corner.

It is interesting to note that Butler was a big part of the New England during the regular season. With 60 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 12 defended passes, there is no denying that he will, indeed, be an asset to the Colts' secondary.

According to sources, Butler currently has a market value of roughly $13 million per season. While the veracity of the figures is yet to be confirmed, some believe that the Colts should take advantage of the opportunity of signing him up. As Butler is only 27-years old and has more to offer as a top corner, some opine that Colts can even lure him with a four-year contract.

To recall, Vontae Davis was the Colts' top cornerback for the last few years. However, sometime during the midseason, the Colts eventually released him after he publicly complained how his team demoted him.

While the team still has some young talents, including Quincy Wilson, Rashaan Melvin, Nate Hairston, and Pierre Desir, it is unclear whether the aforementioned names will be back next season, some believe that adding Butler into the team and pairing him with Wilson as the team's starting cornerbacks will be the ideal thing for the Colts to do.

However, as many teams are aiming for Butler's services, some believe that the Colts had better hurry and make him a priority in their free-agency list.