NFL Free Agency 2018: Le'Veon Bell to Stick With Pittsburgh Steelers

REUTERS/Kirby Lee Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26).

Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers is now a free agent.

With the Super Bowl now done and gone, NFL teams are beginning to consider their rosters for the next season. And, according to CBS Sports, Bell is perhaps one of the most highly sought after player in the league.

At only 25 years old, Bell has an impressive track record and can even be considered to be the best running back in the sport. If the Steelers want to keep Bell, they will have to make their offer worthwhile. On the other hand, they could use their franchise tag on the running back, but Bell has said that he does not want to be franchised anymore.

In 2017, Bell earned $12.1 million on a franchise. The skilled football player has not hinted at a potential departure from the Steelers. In fact, he is reportedly more keen on staying on the same team. However, that has not stopped a New York Jets fan from offering the running back a whopping $60 million for him to switch teams.

Bell replied on Twitter, joking that $60 million "ain't enough to come run with the Jets." New York Jets player Jamal Adams took to the same social media site to respond to Bell, quipping that he will be heading to the bank to match Bell's price point.

According to ESPN, though, the Steelers apparently want to lock Bell down for a long-term deal. Apart from the running back, the team is also considering extending Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's contract.

"We haven't had a long conversation about that other than him saying he is interested in playing beyond his contract. That's good news to me, and certainly his play this year makes you feel like he does have a few years left. All that is great in terms of the contract. We'll address that at the right time," team president Art Rooney II said recently.

He continued, "But bottom line is we're excited that's the way he feels and we'll continue to work with him and hopefully get a couple more rings with him."

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.