Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Dec. 28, 2015.

The National Football League free agency is a little over a month away from opening, and the Denver Broncos are rumored to be taking a chance on Kirk Cousins or looking for someone to take over Aqib Talib's role.

It is important to note that there has not been any official announcements yet about Talib's future with the Broncos. However, several factors indicate that they might soon part ways. There have been reports that the Broncos are looking to trade the five-time Pro Bowl player as the offseason arrives. Talib has also previously hinted that he would not be surprised if the Broncos do not re-sign him.

If Talib leaves the Broncos, the team can either find someone already in their roster who is worthy enough to take over his role or look through the free agency to fill the void.

Predominantly Orange said the team's 2017 pick, Brendan Langley, had not been given enough exposure after only playing for 11 games in the previous season and added that he might not yet be ready to make the leap into the starting lineup. It was also suggested that Aaron Colvin could be an option for the Broncos as well since he has potential and might require a lower per-season salary.

Meanwhile, it is safe to say that NFL franchises looking to make aggressive moves in the free agency have their eyes on Cousins. In his previous season with the Washington Redskins, he has consistently passed over 4,000 yards and converted 27 touchdowns.

Cousins is expected to be an unrestricted free agent next month. If this happens, the Broncos can join other NFL franchises in putting up offers for the player to choose from. However, the choice could be an easy one if Washington designates its franchise tag on him.

ESPN recently reported that the Redskins were considering using their franchise tag to later on trade Cousins. This will then narrow down the list of teams that have the leverage to pursue him.