NFL Free Agency News: Kirk Cousins To Make Vikings Deal Official on Thursday, Says GM Rick Spielman

Reuters/Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, USA.

National Football League quarterback Kirk Cousins will make his deal with the Minnesota Vikings official on Thursday, according to general manager Rick Spielman.

Cousins, along with his family, arrived at Saint Paul on Wednesday evening and later had dinner with Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer as well as some of his new teammates including wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Spielman previously told ESPN: "His agent is flying in, in the morning. We'll handle the business the first thing in the morning while he's getting his physical and going on some tours, and then hopefully we'll be having a press conference sometime tomorrow afternoon, if all goes well."

Meanwhile, Cousins also confirmed to reporters after his first dinner with the Vikings that he was also set to visit the Vikings' facilities on Thursday. "It's a great organization, and my wife and I are thrilled to be here," the player added.

Spielman also revealed that their Wednesday dinner with Cousins was attended by some of the coaches and players who also brought their wives with them. "It's real important from our ownership group, just how family-based we are," he added.

The Vikings GM also revealed that they did not discuss anything related to their NFL plans and added that they all spent time "just to get know each other" and introduced him to the organization. However, Thursday was going to be different as it was going to be "all football" Spielman said.

A press conference is also expected to be held immediately after Cousins' move to the Vikings is made official.

Before heading to the free agency, Cousins played for the Washington Redskins from 2012 to 2017. However, his breakout year was evidently 2015 when most of his career high stats were recorded -- 4,166 in passing yards coupled with 29 touchdowns. In his last year with the Redskins, Cousins still showed a great run with 4,093 passing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Long before his contract with the Redskins expired, Cousins was expected to become the highest paid QB in the league. In latest speculations, he was rumored to sign a three-year contract with the Vikings with an annual $28 million pay -- half a million higher than the amount San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo currently makes per year.